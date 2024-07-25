US House votes to establish bipartisan task force for Trump assassination attempt investigation

Washington, DC [US], July 25 : In response to the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally earlier this month, the House of Representatives has taken decisive action by voting to create a bipartisan task force dedicated to investigating the incident, CNN reported.

The resolution to form this task force received broad bipartisan support, passing with a vote of 416 to 0.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries jointly announced the formation of the task force, which will consist of seven Republicans and six Democrats. Speaker Johnson told CNN that appointments to the task force would be disclosed on Thursday, with Jeffries making nominations following consultation with him.

The work of the task force will be done "quickly, efficiently, effectively, and that's what the American people demanded," remarked Speaker Johnson on Wednesday.

It will issue a final report on its findings no later than December 13, 2024, "including any recommendations for legislative reforms necessary to prevent future security lapses," according to the text of the resolution the House passed.

The House Oversight Committee has already commenced inquiries into the security breaches leading up to the incident. In response to mounting pressure, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned earlier this week following extensive questioning by the committee regarding security failures.

During recent hearings, testimony from the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner shed light on the specific security lapses surrounding the rally. FBI Director Christopher Wray also testified, revealing that the assailant had researched details of previous political assassinations and operated a drone near the rally shortly before the attempt on Trump's life , as reported by CNN.

In a joint statement, Speaker Johnson and Leader Jeffries affirmed the task force's commitment to swiftly uncovering facts, ensuring accountability, and preventing future security failures. They highlighted the task force's broad investigative scope, which encompasses scrutiny of federal, state, and local government actions, as well as involvement by private entities or individuals related to the incident in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The resolution grants the task force extensive powers, including the ability to issue interim reports "it deems necessary" and to compel testimony through subpoena and deposition, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor