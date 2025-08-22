US: Illegal immigrant Harjinder Singh arrives in Florida to face charges on reckless driving that killed 3

Florida [US], August 22 : Illegal immigrant truck driver, Harjinder Singh, has been flown back to Florida to face charges for reckless driving that led to the death of three people in a crash, as reported by Fox News.

According to Fox News, Singh was escorted off a plane by Florida Lt Governor Jay Collins in Florida to face charges.

In a post on X, Collins said that he and Governor Ron DeSantis brought Singh back to "face justice."

He thought he could run.@GovRonDeSantis and I brought him back to face justice. https://t.co/dGCeibNTIT— Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) August 22, 2025

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had lodged an arrest detainer for Harjinder Singh. DHS, citing the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Singh, an illegal alien, on August 12 attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an "official use only" access point, which blocked all lanes of the highway with his truck and resulted in a wreck, causing 3 deaths.

Shortly after the incident, on August 18, Tricia McLaughin, the Assistant Secretary of DHS slammed the Governor of California for issuing a commercial driver's license to the illegal alien.

She posted on X, "Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America."

3 innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California DMV issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License—this state of governance is asinine. How many more innocent people have to die before @GavinNewsom stops playing games with the safety of the… pic.twitter.com/chT7ln1TTZ — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) August 18, 2025

As per a report by The Hill, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said Tuesday that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration launched an investigation into the deadly Florida highway crash.

Days after this incident, on Friday (local time), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said that effective immediately, the US is pausing the issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers in the United States. He cited reasons of road safety and loss of jobs for Americans at the hands of foreign drivers.

