US imposes fifth round of sanctions on Hamas; designates 'Fly Baghdad' airline for supporting militia groups

Washington DC [US], January 23 : The United States on Monday imposed its fifth round of sanctions on Hamas since October 7 attack, targeting the financial networks of the terror group.

Along with the US, the sanctions on Hamas were imposed by the United Kingdom and Australia also.

"The United States is today imposing its fifth round of sanctions on Hamas since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. Today's action targets networks of Hamas-affiliated financial exchanges in Gaza, their owners, and associates," the US State Department said in a statement.

"Along with Australian and UK partners, we are imposing additional sanctions on Hamas. This is the fifth round of sanctions by the US since the October 7 terrorist attack. Today's action targets Hamas-affiliated financial exchange networks in Gaza, their owners, and associates," US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller posted on X.

According to the State Department, the US action targets networks of Hamas-affiliated financial exchanges in Gaza, their owners, and associates.

In another major development, the US also designated Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO for allegedly supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and "Iran-aligned militia groups" in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

"We are designating an Iraqi airline, its CEO, three individuals, and a business that support Kata'ib Hizballah. We are committed to exposing and taking actions against those who abuse their economies and engage in illegal activities to support groups destabilizing the region," Miller said in a subsequent post.

"The United States is today designating Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO for supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon," the US State Department statement read.

It also identified two Iraq-registered aircraft owned by Fly Baghdad as 'blocked property'.

The US also designated three leaders and supporters of Kata'ib Hizballah, one of the IRGC-QF's Iran-aligned militias in Iraq, and one business that facilitates and launders funds for Kata'ib Hizballah.

"The IRGC-QF and Iran-aligned militia groups pose a significant threat to the Middle East region. Kata'ib Hizballah has been responsible for a series of drone and missile attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria since Hamas's horrific attack on Israel on October 7," the State Department said in a statement.

