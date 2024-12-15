US in direct contact with Syrian rebel group which seized power, confirms Blinken

Washington, DC [US], December 15 : The United States is in direct contact with the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has gained control of Damascus after overthrowing the over two-decade regime of Bashar al-Assad, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken confirmed on Saturday (local time).

Blinken also affirmed that the US is committed to finding home Austin Tice, an American journalist who has been missing in Syria since 2012.

"We've been in contact with HTS and with other parties. We have impressed upon everyone we've been in contact with the importance of helping find Austin Tice and bringing him home," he told reporters in Jordan.

"We've also shared the principles that I just laid out for our ongoing support - principles, again, that have now been adopted by countries throughout the region and well beyond. And we've communicated those," Blinken added.

Regarding, reports of Russian military withdrawal from Syria, Blinken acknowledged reports of Russian withdrawals, though he refrained from offering specific details beyond media reports. "I can't comment on anything beyond what I've seen in - reported in the media," Blinken remarked, directing further inquiries to other administration officials for clarification.

Notably, Blinken, who was on an unannounced tour to the Middle East, met Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad on Friday to discuss the future of neighbouring Syria.

Blinken arrived in Baghdad after stopping in Turkiye, where he also emphasised the importance of working against a resurgence of ISIL. During his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, he spoke stressed the importance of a "Syria-led" and "Syrian-owned" transition.

Blinken's visit to Baghdad was the final stop on his Middle East tour, following the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria.

According to Al Jazeera, Blinken and al-Sudani discussed the need for Syria's transition from dictatorship to democracy to be inclusive and protective of all minorities.

They discussed "the conviction of so many countries in the region and beyond that as Syria transitions from the Assad dictatorship to hopefully a democracy, it does so in a way that, of course, protects all of the minorities in Syria, that produces an inclusive, nonsectarian government", Blinken said, adding that Syria "should not become a platform for terrorism."

"I think this is a moment as well for Iraq to reinforce its own sovereignty as well as its stability, security and success going forward," Blinken said.

After the Syria rebel forces led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Shamb entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee from the country, ending his over two-decade rule in the country.

Recently, the opposition declared Mohammed al-Bashir as the interim Prime Minister.

al-Bashir prioritised the repatriation of Syrian refugees living abroad as one of his main objectives. He said that one of his first goals is to "bring back the millions of Syrian refugees who are abroad."

He also emphasised the need for "stability and calm" in Syria and stated that he is collaborating with officials from Bashar al-Assad's former regime to restore public services and institutions.

