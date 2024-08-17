US: Independence Day celebrations at Wall Street laud Indian diaspora's contribution

New York [US], August 17 : Grand celebrations were held at the Wall Street in New York to celebrate the occasion of the 78th Independence Day in the United States.

New York City Mayor, Eric Adams and Indian Consulate General to New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan were among the major dignitaries present at the event, organised by the Indian Cultural Association of North America.

Adams underscored the notable presence of Indian and Indian-origin professionals in the fields of business, healthcare, and education throughout the city, declaring, "This clearly exemplifies the strength of the Indian community. You bring pride not only to this city but to our entire nation."

Referring to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, the NYC Mayor, said, "This is a historic milestone, illustrating that in America, anything is possible. Let's continue to support one another. After 78 years of independence, let's remain interconnected as we advance."

Notably, Harris is the first black of Indian heritage to serve as US Vice President and be the presidential nominee for a major political party. If she wins the upcoming polls, she will become the first woman and first person of Indian-origin to become the US President.

Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs, also addressed the occasion. He informed the Indian diaspora that for the first time ever, schools in New York City would be closed for Diwali.

Notably, Diwali became an official public school holiday in New York City after the announcement by Mayor Eric Adams last year.

"Diwali will impart lessons of love, unity, and harmony among students, who are the leaders of tomorrow," Chauhan remarked.

He further explained that the decision to close schools on November 1 for Diwali this year "reflects a deep respect for the rich culture that fortifies our community; our diversity in language, religion, and traditions stands as a beacon of unity."

The Indian Consulate General, Pradhan emphasized the growing partnership between Indian-Americans.

"When President Biden asserts that this is the most important partnership of the 21st century, we in India fully endorse that perspective. We believe we are at a crucial juncture where Indians and Americans are collaborating across every sector of human endeavour," he expressed.

Pradhan further remarked that the celebration of Independence Day also acknowledges India's progress and the remarkable journey over the past 78 years.

"It's a story of Indian individuals coming here, working diligently, and contributing significantly to the nation-building of the United States, something we cherish and celebrate in India," he elaborated.

India celebrated its 78th Independence Day today, marking 77 years of freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

