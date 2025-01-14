"US-India relationship will continue to grow", says EAM Jaishankar

Madrid [Spain], January 14 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed strong confidence in the continued growth of the US-India relationship, reflecting on the positive trajectory established during previous administrations as well as close cooperation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Donald Trump, who will be assuming office in less than a week.

While addressing a press conference in Madrid along with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, the EAM emphasised the robust development across various aspects of bilateral ties between the US and India.

"We saw very strong growth in different dimensions of India-US relations. So based on our previous record and based on close contacts between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, we are very confident that our relationship will continue to grow. And at the inauguration (of President-elect Trump), I will be representing my government," Jaishankar said.

The EAM also highlighted India's growing interest in the Mediterranean region, noting that India's annual trade with the region now totals USD 80 billion and stressed that India's visibility and involvement in the Mediterranean would increase in the coming years, expressing the importance of Spain's support in this process.

"India has a fairly strong interest in the Mediterranean. When we look at the Mediterranean as a region, our annual trade with the Mediterranean today is about $80 billion... I do want to underline that India will be more visible in the Mediterranean in times to come, and certainly, in that process, we count very much on Spain's support," he said.

In light of global volatility, Jaishankar underscored the need for countries with similar values and converging interests to work more closely together and voiced a strong belief that stronger India-Spain relations, coupled with enhanced India-EU collaboration, could play a stabilising role in an increasingly uncertain world.

"The world may look today a little volatile and uncertain. It is important that countries and partners who have similar attitudes and converging interests work more closely. I'm very confident that strong India-Spain relations and a strong India-EU collaboration can be a stabilising factor in a turbulent world," the EAM added.

The EAM is currently on a diplomatic visit to Spain till January 14, making it his first visit to Spain as the Foreign Minister, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

