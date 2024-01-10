US-India Strategic Partnership Forum joins Vibrant Gujarat summit as partner organization

New Delhi [India], January 10 : The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Tuesday announced its association as a partner organisation with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 from January 10th to 12th, 2024, in Gandhinagar.

"USISPF is honoured to lead a delegation comprising over 35 Fortune American companies, including Salesforce, Abbott, Blackstone, HSBC, UPS, Micron, Cisco, SHRM, and others. These companies also have plans to increase their investments in Gujarat. The delegation will be led by Lal Karsanbhai, President and CEO of Emerson, and co-led by USISPF President & CEO Dr. Mukesh Aghi," the USIPF stated in an official release.

At the summit, the focus areas will include leveraging India's burgeoning momentum in the hi-tech manufacturing space, particularly in avenues of semiconductors and chip manufacturing, as well as critical areas of the energy transition, chemicals and industrial manufacturing, aerospace, and defence.

"The companies are also eagerly exploring opportunities to build on the flagship Gujarat International Finance Tec-Cit (GIFT) City's economic landscape," the release added.

As part of the engagement at the summit, USISPF will host two insightful panel discussions on January 11 on the themes of the US-India Innovation Handshake and US-India Partnership.

In the US-India Innovation Handshake, the USISPF will focus on accelerating the Start-Up Ecosystem in partnership with iCreate, this panel will explore avenues to catalyse innovation and foster collaboration in the vibrant start-up ecosystem of both countries.

Additionally, under the US-India Partnership theme, the USISPF will explore Opportunities for Manufacturing and Global Value Chains. This panel will delve into the vast opportunities for collaboration in manufacturing and global value chains, showcasing the potential for growth and mutual benefit.

The president and CEO of USISPF, Mukesh Aghi, said, "It's wonderful to be back in Gujarat and an honour for us at USISPF to lead a delegation of American companies to invest and contribute to the development of Gujarat, a state with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a flagship program of the Government of Gujarat, and an investor summit whose success was personally spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi during his Chief Ministerial days and it's commendable how far the summit has come in little over two decades."

"The tenth edition accentuates the development and socio-economic growth in the western Indian state that epitomizes India's entrepreneurial spirit and can-do attitude. Today, India is the fifth-largest economy and the fastest-growing major economy in the world, as investors remain optimistic about India's growth at a time of global headwinds and de-risking supply chains," he added.

The president and CEO of Emerson, Lal Karsanbhai, said, "I am honored to lead this distinguished delegation from the United States to the Vibrant Gujarat summit. Gujarat has emerged as a beacon of economic growth and innovation, and it is a privilege to witness first-hand the collaborative opportunities that exist between our nations. As we engage in discussions and explore partnerships, we look forward to fostering stronger ties that will not only benefit our businesses but also contribute to the global economic landscape."

The participation of American companies will strengthen economic cooperation with the state of Gujarat and further deepen the US-India strategic and bilateral partnership.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), formed in 2017, is an independent non-profit, non-governmental, and non-partisan organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices across both countries. Through its network of 400+ global companies, USISPF bridges the gap between business and government and fosters closer public-private sector partnerships across all facets of the economy and society in the United States and India.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 when he was the state's chief minister.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held from January 10 to 12. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'. The summit will celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success'.

The event, this year, will feature 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations. The Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will also utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the Northeast.

The summit will feature various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, which kicked off in the state capital on Tuesday, a range of products equipped with world-class, state-of-the-art technology are being showcased. E-mobility, startups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy and Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

Earlier, on December 1, PM Modi met the UAE President on the sidelines of the COP-28 Summit and invited him to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor