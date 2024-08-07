US-India to strengthen biomedical research cooperation with focus on cancer

New Delhi [India], August 7 : The first-ever US-India Cancer Moonshot Dialogue was held in New Delhi, with a focus on cancer, strengthening US-India biomedical research cooperation, and jointly developing solutions to improve the health and well-being of the global community, according to US Embassy and Consulates in India press release.

The US Embassy in New Delhi facilitated the Moonshot Dialogue on August 5 and 6 at the National Institute of Immunology, in the national capital.

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, and Nobel Laureate Dr Jim Allison presented a scientific public lecture titled 'Beyond Checkpoint Inhibition'.

The participants of the dialogue included the US delegation, GOI senior officials, leadership from the American and Indian private sectors, NGOs and patient advocacy groups working in cancer-related fields, faculty members from various GOI institutions, and young researchers, including PhDs and postdocs from government universities.

US envoy Garcetti, while addressing, said, "This exchange embodies the strength of the bond between our two great nations, built on a foundation of shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for a healthier future; it's a tangible way to show how the United States and India are moving our partnership forward for health."

Moreover, the dialogue participants included senior officials from various US government agencies, including the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), the Department of Energy (DoE), Veterans Affairs (VA), and many more.

Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, said that the department of biotechnology is committed to accelerating the discovery of innovative solutions for cancer treatment through multidisciplinary approaches.

"The India-U.S. Cancer Moonshot Dialogue, which included two-days of scientific discussions, is a testament to our commitment to revolutionise cancer cure, leveraging biotechnology advancements for a cancer-free tomorrow," Gokhale said.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Health Research and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research said, "The two-day scientific deliberation was very fruitful and will foster collaboration between people, organisations, and between public and private entities to identify potential areas of mutual interest between the two countries in cancer research and management."

Notably, non-communicable diseases, including cancer, account for about 63 percent of all deaths in India.

In India, cancer cases are estimated to increase by nearly 13 percent in 2025, compared to 2020.

In June 2023, US President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the strong health partnership between the United States and India by announcing new commitments to accelerate the fight against cancer, including convening a US-India Cancer Dialogue to advance the prevention, early detection, and treatment of cancer.

The US-India Cancer Moonshot Dialogue aims to accelerate cooperation and collaboration around AI-enabled innovation for cancer care, novel therapeutics (vaccines, immunotherapy, and other biologicals), including cost-effective, equitable cancer therapy and implementation science, cancer genomics and precision medicine, and cancer clinical trials.

