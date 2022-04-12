US, India working together to bring food to world market amid Ukraine crisis

After the conclusion of the India-US 2 + 2 ministerial dialogue, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and India are cooperating to deliver more food to the world market and make more fertilizer amid the shortage due to the Ukraine conflict.

"Our countries are working together to try to bring more food to world markets as well as to the World Food Program," Blinken said on Monday.

"The United States is also focused on securing more funding for the World Food Program and the UN Food and Agricultural Organization. And producing more fertilizer so that we can help others sustain crop fields in the future," he added.

Amid the Ukraine crisis, the UN's World Food Program has warned that this war will lead to spiraling food prices and exacerbating hunger across the world due to disrupted supply chains and derailed crops production.

According to several reports, regions such as Africa and the Middle East may suffer the most as they are dependent on inexpensive grain exports.

During a joint press conference with the Indian foreign minister and defence minister, Blinken noted the significant humanitarian aid that India is providing to the people of Ukraine. He also noted that India has made a strong statement on the killings of civilians in Ukraine.

"India has to make its own choice about how it approaches this challenge. We, as a general proposition, consulting with all our allies and allies partners on the consequences of (Russian President) Putin's war," the US Secretary of State said.

"In our judgement, it is important that all countries, especially those with leverage, press Putin to end this war. And democracies must stand together and speak with one voice to defend the values that we share," he added.

Blinken recognised that India's relationship with Russia has developed over decades, at a time when the United States was not able to be a partner to India. "Times have changed. Today, we are able and willing to be partner of choice with India across every realm."

On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine that the West has termed an unprovoked invasion. In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

( With inputs from ANI )

