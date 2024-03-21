US: Indian student goes missing in Ohio, family seeks MEA's help after ransom call

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 21 : A 25-year-old Indian student has gone missing from the Cleveland area of the US, following which his family has urged the External Affairs Ministry to find their son after receiving a "ransom call."

Mohammed Abdul Arafat, a native of Hyderabad, went to the US for his masters in IT from Cleveland University in May 2023 but has been missing since March 7, 2024.

His father, Mohd Saleem, said that after ten days, they received a phone call where the person was saying that their son (Abdul Arafat) had been kidnapped and asked for a USD 1200 ransom.

"My son went to the US on May 23 for his master's. He was doing fine and was talking to me every day. After March 7, we didn't talk. We tried calling, but the phone was off. Later, we called our brother and asked him to see. As my son was not at the location, they went and filed a missing complaint. After 10 days, we got a call on WhatsApp, that your son was kidnapped and asked for a USD 1200 ransom. I urge the state government and central government to find my son," Saleem said.

Saleem's brother, who also lives in the US, filed a missing person complaint with the police.

Saleem urged the state and central government to find their son.

Today, Arafat's father, Mohd Saleem, went to the Nacharam police station, explained the whole incident to the police, and asked for their help in the matter.

Moreover, Saleem also wrote a letter to the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, requesting that they ask the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, USA and the Indian Consulate in Chicago, USA about his son.

"Missing of my son Mohammed Abdul Arfath from Cleveland, Ohio State, USA- Req-Reg.

This is to state that my son Mohammed Abdul Arfath resident of H No: 4-2-88/24/2A Ambedkar Nagar, Nacharam, Medchal, Malkajgiri District in Telangana State holder of Indian Passport No: U9815651 went to pursue Masters in IT from Cleveland University during May 2023 and was staying 1700 East 13th Street, 23L Cleveland, Oh44114 and last spoke to me from +14406617965 on 7th March 2024 and since then he is not in touch with us. It is requested to ask the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, USA and Indian Consulate in Chicago, USA," he stated in his letter to EAM Jaishankar.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan took to his social media X, detailing the incident.

Mohammed Abdul Arfath from Malkajgiri District in Telangana State persuing Masters in IT from from Cleveland University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA is not in touch with his family since 7th March 2024, his father Mohd Saleem appeals @DrSJaishankar for help in locating his son, All… pic.twitter.com/uC2B9Yb1B5— Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) March 18, 2024

"Mohammed Abdul Arfath from Malkajgiri District in Telangana State persuing Masters in IT from from Cleveland University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA is not in touch with his family since 7th March 2024, his father Mohd Saleem appeals @DrSJaishankar for help in locating his son, All details attached," he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor