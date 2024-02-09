US: Indo-American Satwinder Kaur elected Kent City Council president

New York, Feb 9 The Kent City Council in Washington has unanimously elected Indo-American Satwinder Kaur as its president for a two-year term.

In her new role, Kaur, who is in her seventh year on the council, replaces Bill Boyce who nominated her for the top position, according to news outlet Kent Reporter.

"You've got some little shoes to fill. I'm sure you will do a great job and we are here to support you and make sure you are very successful," Boyce said after Kaur’s election in a February 6 meeting.

Thanking Boyce for mentoring her, Kaur said: "As I start this I know all of us have the same goal of serving the community and making sure Kent is a better place for all of us."

The seven-member council is the legislative body for the City of Kent, and besides establishing policies and regulations, it approves financial expenditures and the city's biennial budget.

In addition to serving as the official spokesperson for the council, Kaur will work closely with the mayor to see what kind of support the council will give to issues and proposals.

According to the Kent City Council website, Kaur sees her role on the council as a great learning opportunity and a chance to bring a fresh set of eyes to the City’s problems.

"I want to bring new perspectives that may not have been considered before," the website says, quoting Kaur.

Having served as an intern in the Mayor's Office, Kaur feels she has a good understanding of resident issues and concerns.

"Kent is often overlooked, but there are so many things about Kent that people don't know, and we have so many great stories to tell,” she says.

Voters first elected Kaur in 2017 and reelected her to another four-year council term in 2021 when she ran unopposed.

Kaur, a 2004 Kentridge High School graduate, narrowly lost to her opponent in the August 2022 Democratic primary race for the District 47 Senate seat.

