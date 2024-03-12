US intelligence report raises concerns over Netanyahu's political "viability" as leader of Israel

Washington, DC [US], March 12 : US intelligence community has highlighted concerns over the political future of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating that his "viability as a leader" is "in jeopardy," CNN reported.

The annual report from the US intelligence community, presented to Congress, suggests that "distrust of Netanyahu's ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections."

"A different, more moderate government is a possibility," it also said.

The report also underscores criticism within Israel directed at Netanyahu's government for failing to anticipate the October 7 attack by Hamas, resulting in significant casualties and hostages. Public opinion questions the efficacy of Netanyahu's prolonged military response, which has caused extensive destruction in Gaza and raised doubts about its effectiveness in rescuing hostages, as reported by CNN.

Despite widespread support in Israel for dismantling Hamas, the intelligence assessment delivers a stark outlook on Netanyahu's political standing, signaling a possible shift towards a more moderate government. This assessment is notable given President Joe Biden's previous positive sentiments towards Netanyahu.

Tensions between the US and Israeli leaders have escalated, particularly regarding the civilian toll in Gaza. The Biden administration has urged Israel to allow more aid into the Palestinian enclave, with Biden warning that Netanyahu is "hurting Israel more than helping Israel."

To which Netanyahu hit back in a separate interview that if Biden was suggesting "that I'm pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel then he's wrong on both counts."

The intelligence report further warns that Israel may face ongoing armed resistance from Hamas, with difficulties in neutralising the group's underground infrastructure. Military experts echo these concerns, cautioning that Israel's aggressive approach may inspire future generations of terrorists, as evidenced by the influence of Hamas on groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS.

The report indicates a heightened terrorism threat within the US since the October 7 attack, with FBI Director Chris Wray emphasizing the increased risk from various extremist groups.

"Even before October 7th, I would have told this committee that we were at a heightened threat level from a terrorism perspective, in the sense that it's the first time I've seen in a long, long time the threats from homegrown violent extremists, that is jihadist-inspired extremists, domestic violent extremists, foreign terrorist organizations and state sponsored terrorist organizations all being elevated at one time," Wray said.

The Annual Threat Assessment, a comprehensive overview of global security threats, took an unusual turn during a Congressional hearing, with Republican lawmakers focusing on security issues related to the US southern border. This deviation prompted a brief exchange between Democrat Sen Mark Warner and Republican Sen Jim Risch about the politicisation of the panel.

"One of the things I think that we have always taken some pride [in on this committee] is that we can agree without questioning each other's patriotism, questioning each other's motives," Warner said, adding, "And I hope that tenor will be maintained."

Risch fired back, referring to Warner and another Democratic senator who condemned the Republican line of questioning: "I've been on this committee for 15 years and we do a really good job until politics do creep in and that's what's happened here this afternoon with the last two speakers," according to CNN.

Testimonies from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Director Bill Burns highlighted the precarious situation in Ukraine. Russia's resurgence and Ukraine's ammunition shortages pose significant challenges, with the CIA urging additional US assistance to prevent further territorial losses.

Burns said that without additional assistance from the US, Ukraine "is likely to lose ground and probably significant ground in 2024." A USD 60 billion aid package to Ukraine has been delayed in the House amid Republican opposition to additional funding.

"I think without supplemental assistance in 2024, you're going to see more of Avdiivkas, and that it seems to me would be a massive and historic mistake for the United States," Burns said, referring to a city recently taken by Russia, according to CNN.

The intelligence report suggests that Russia benefits from "uncertainties about the future of Western military assistance" and a battlefield "deadlock," battlefield, which "plays to Russia's strategic military advantages and is increasingly shifting the momentum in Moscow's favor."

Additionally, China's role in supporting Russia in the conflict has raised concerns, with Beijing tripling its exports of goods with potential military use to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

China has provided "economy and security assistance to Russia's war in Ukraine through support to Russia's defense industrial base, including by providing dual-use material and components for weapons," the report states.

Trade between China and Russia has increased, surpassing USD 220 billion in 2023, with Russia providing China economic benefits, including cheaper energy prices and enhanced access to the Arctic, in exchange for support in the conflict, CNN reported

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor