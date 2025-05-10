US intensifies de-escalation efforts, Marco Rubio speaks to Pak FM, Army Chief and EAM Jaishankar

Washington DC [US], May 10 : The US is intensifying its efforts to descalate the tensions between India and Pakistan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday and reiterated the call to "re-establish direct communication" between India and Pakistan, as noted by the press statement from the US Department of State.

In the statement issued, it was noted that Secretary Rubio reiterated the stance for de-escalation and re-establishing direct communication so as to avoid miscalculations between Pakistan and India.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Secretary Rubio reiterated that both parties must find ways to de-escalate the current situation and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation," the state department said.

Rubio repeated his call of offering American assistance for starting "constructive talks" between the two countries in order to "avoid future conflicts".

Rubio had shared the same sentiment with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar on Saturday and Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir on Friday.

In his post the EAM said, Had a conversation with US Secretary of state Marco Rubio this morning. India's approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so."

Earlier, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US intends to de-escalate the tensions between both the countries. Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in talks with the leaders of both nations to de-escalate.

"This is something that the secretary of state and of course now our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," she said.

The de-escalation efforts come even as India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, during a press briefing in New Delhi on Saturday, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops towards forward areas.

Wing Commander Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

"Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates," Singh said.

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," she added.

