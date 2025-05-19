US-Iran nuclear talks "will not actually get anywhere" if zero enrichment demanded

Tehran [Iran], May 19 : Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi on Monday stated that nuclear negotiations with the US "will not actually get anywhere" if Washington insists that Tehran completely halt enrichment of uranium - a process that can also be used to make a bomb, CNN reported.

Ravanchi emphasised that enrichment is a "national achievement" for Iran and that the country will not abandon it.

"Regarding zero enrichment, we said from the beginning that if this is their (American) position, it is natural that the work will not actually get anywhere," Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi was cited as saying by Iran's Nour News on Monday.

"Our position on enrichment is clear, and we have repeatedly stated that enrichment is a national achievement for us," added Ravanchi. We will not back down on the issue of enrichment."

The comments come after the fourth round of talks between Iran and the US in Oman, which aimed to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions, as per CNN.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is leading the American delegation to the nuclear talks, stated that the US will not accept any agreement that allows Iran to retain even a minimal uranium enrichment capability.

Washington "cannot allow even 1 per cent of an enrichment capability" under an agreement. "We've delivered a proposal to the Iranians that we think addresses some of this without disrespecting them," US special envoy Steve Witkoff told ABC over the weekend.

While enriched uranium can be used for peaceful purposes like energy production, it can be weaponised if refined to high levels.

"Enrichment enables weaponisation, and we will not allow a bomb to get here. But short of that, there are all kinds of ways for us to achieve our goals in this negotiation," Witkoff said, adding that the next round of talks may take place in Europe this week. "We hope that it will lead to some real positivity."

Iran has repeatedly said that any suggestion that it abandons enrichment would be a non-starter, insisting that it reserves the right to enrich uranium under the UN's Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Witkoff had previously suggested that Iran could be allowed some uranium enrichment.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the issues are absolutely non-negotiable. He also criticised US negotiators for frequently changing their positions, creating uncertainty and doubts about their seriousness in the negotiation process.

Baqaei said that the issue "is not negotiable under any circumstances."

"This creates repeated uncertainty, making it more difficult for any negotiation process and raising more doubts about the seriousness of the other side in this process. This is a question that the American parties naturally have to answer," he said.

