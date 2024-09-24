US: Jaishankar meets G4 counterparts, reaffirms commitment to UNSC reform

New York [US], September 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his counterparts from Brazil, Germany, and Japan in New York to reaffirm the commitment of the G4 grouping of nations to urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council through text-based negotiations.

Jaishankar, who is in the US on an official visit, met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The G4 countries comprise Brazil, Germany, India and Japan.

The External Affairs Minister shared a picture of the meeting on X and wrote, "Glad to join the traditional #G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting along with colleagues @ABaerbock , @Kamikawa_Yoko and Mauro Vieira in New York today. G4 reaffirmed its commitment for an urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council through text-based negotiations."

In addition to the G4 meeting, Jaishankar also held talks with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, discussing energy, health, and economic cooperation between India and Venezuela.

"Pleased to meet FM @yvangil of Venezuela today on the sidelines of #UNGA79. Discussed energy, health and economic cooperation, as well as reformed multilateralism," Jaishankar said on X.

On Monday, Jaishankar had met with Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Md. Touhid Hossain and discussed a range of issues related to mutual interests between Bangladesh and India.

On the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the two diplomats discussed a range of issues on strengthening the long-standing ties between the neighbouring nations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, announced the meeting in X, formerly Twitter, emphasising the ongoing partnership between the two countries.

Bangladesh's interim government leader, Muhammad Yunus, is in New York to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly opens on September 24 and will continue through September 28 and conclude on September 30.

The theme for the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly is "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations," according to UN Nations official statment.

Opening amid growing calls for more international cooperation to address challenges such as climate change, poverty and inequality, while also tackling the fallout from ongoing conflicts and global health crises, the session will see world leaders heading to New York to deliver their statements in the iconic Assembly Hall.

