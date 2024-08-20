US: Jill Biden says she watched President Biden "dig deep into soul" on not seeking reelection

Chicago [US], August 20 : United States First Lady Jill Biden during her speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago said that she had watched President Joe Biden "dig deep into his soul" and decide not to seek reelection last month.

"Kamala and Tim, you will win," Jill Biden said on Monday night (local time), referring to the new Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

"You are inspiring a new generation," Jill Biden said. "We are all a part of something bigger than ourselves," the Washington Post reported.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware spoke before Jill Biden and the crowd then held up green "JILL" signs. Local media reported that Jill Biden got a standing ovation as she took to the stage.

In her speech, Jill Biden urged everyone to rally behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. "We will fight and we will win!" she said.

According to the Washington Post, Jill recounted how their late son, Beau Biden, told them that Harris was "special" and someone to keep an eye on.

Jill Biden paid tribute to her husband, President Joe Biden and spoke of their life together from raising their children to his rise to the vice presidency and ultimately to the presidency.

Biden announced on June 21 this year that he was withdrawing from seeking relection to the post following mounting concerns over his age particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump.

Harris had announced Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, as her running mate. Walz, 60, emerged from a list of probable candidates who had better recognition and came from politically advantageous states.

On the first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) among the speakers were former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama also slated to address the crowd.

Ahead of his address, the US Presdient was seen walking up to the convension stage teary-eyed, reported the Hill adding that signs reading "We [heart] Joe" and chants of "We love Joe" filled the United Center, the venue of the convention and Biden waited over four minutes while the cheers continued before he started his remarks.

