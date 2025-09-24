"US just endorsed Milei for President," Trump tells Argentia President on UNGA sidelines

New York [US], September 24 : US President Donald Trump 'endorsed' President of Argentina Javier Milei for the upcoming elections, as Argentina is set to hit the polls on October 26.

In a post on X, The White House said, "US President Donald Trump with Argentinian President Javier Milei: He's done a fantastic job!"

Trump, on the sidelines of UNGA, called Milei his 'friend', saying that he needs another term to clear the mess he had inherited, akin to him.

"Well, thank you very much everybody. We have a lot of meetings scheduled, but I wanted to meet with the President of Argentina and we both wanted to meet. We're friends. He's done a fantastic job and I'm doing something that I don't often do. I'm giving a full endorsement to him. We just endorsed him for president," Trump said, addressing the reporters.

Trump said that Milei is doing a great job, and said that he would surely do well if he wins.

"As you know, he has a race coming up and I'm sure he's going to do well, but now I think this hopefully assures it. And to the people of Argentina, we're backing him 100%. We think he's done a fantastic job. He, like us, inherited a mess and what he's done to fix it is good. And he is working with their country so that they can get good debt and all of the things that you need to make Argentina great again. So, it's an honor for me to endorse the president and the future president of Argentina," he said.

When asked if the US will help bail out Argentina, Trump said that the US will help Argentina, but did not explain how.

"Well, we're going to help them. I don't think they need a bailout. He's done a fantastic job. If you look at where they were when he first ran for office and where they are now, I would say that it's pretty amazing the job he's done. He's doing he's doing a really good job and we've watched it very closely. We've worked with him and the people of Argentina," he said.

Trump expressed hope that Milei would surely win the polls.

"It's a great place. It's a truly beautiful country and he's going to be very successful in the election. I think to complete the job, he needs the next term and he's going to get it based on everything I can see. He has our backing. We're doing incredibly well as a country. We've never done this well, actually, as a country, including the stock market, which is setting new records virtually every day. We are very much a fan of the job that he's done. So, we are giving the president of Argentina our full backing and endorsement and we think he's going something very special," he said.

