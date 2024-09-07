US: Kamala Harris' campaign raises USD 361 million in August; thrice more than Donald Trump

Washington [US], September 7 : US Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has so far raised a massive USD 361 million, which is around thrice more than the USD 130 million raised by her Republican rival Donald Trump, CNN reported,

This also gives Harris a whopping USD 404 million in cash reserves for the final, two-month sprint to Election Day, her campaign aides announced on Friday.

The cash stockpiled across Harris' affiliated committees tops the USD 295 million that Trump's campaign said it had available in its bank accounts.

This underscores how much Harris' historic and late-breaking candidature has energised donors and transformed the 2024 race, according to CNN. Notably, the USD 361 million is by far the best monthly haul for either party this cycle.

At this rate, Harris is poised to collect over USD 1 billion in the condensed campaign window between becoming the party's de facto nominee in late July and Election Day. She has already raised more than USD 615 million since President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid on July 21, her campaign noted Friday.

Last month's haul also topped the USD 310 million that Harris and Democrats raised in July and came amid the fanfare of her announcing Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz as her running mate and formally accepting her party's nomination at last month's celebrity-studded Chicago convention, which also included appearances from Biden and two of his White House predecessors.

The third strongest grassroots fundraising day of the campaign came on August 6 - the day Harris announced Walz's selection, campaign officials said.

The August haul does not best the monthly fundraising record of $383 million set by the Biden-Harris political operation in September 2020 at the height of that presidential campaign.

The August totals announced by Trump's team show his fundraising pace has slowed - with his election effort bringing in slightly less last month than the USD 138.7 million it had collected in July.

Earlier, CNN had reported an analysis of donations, which showed that among the donations that exceeded USD 200 million this cycle found that some of Trump's biggest fundraising days came in May around his felony conviction in New York, exceeding even the amounts the campaign reported collecting in July during his party's nominating convention.

Harris campaign officials said they are ploughing their money into reaching voters, citing a "weekend of action" in the coming days that will feature 2,000 events and a USD 370 million digital and TV ad campaign running through the election.

The campaign said it also has established more than 312 offices with the Democratic Party and employs more than 2,000 staffers with the party across battleground states but warned of a close, hard-fought contest in the home stretch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor