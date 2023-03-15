US lauds Saudi Arabia's announcement of buying up to 121 Boeing aircraft

Washington [US], March 15 : The United States welcomed Saudi Arabia's announcement of purchasing up to 121 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft equipped with General Electric's GEnex engines to anchor the newly-formed Riyadh Air and expand the Saudia Airlines fleet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken noted that together with Boeing's announcement with Air India last month will support more than one million American jobs in the aerospace supply chain across 44 states. He called it a clear win for American workers and enhances US' global leadership in manufacturing.

Blinken further said, "These deals, valued at nearly USD 37 billion, follow years of discussions, including engagement by U.S. officials. Together with Boeing's historic Air India announcement last month, these deals will support over one million American jobs in the aerospace supply chain across 44 states."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that acquiring these technologically sophisticated aircraft and engines will enable Riyadh Air and Saudia Airlines to provide service for passengers to more than 100 destinations in the United States and across the world. Blinken stressed that the US will continue to work with Saudi Arabia and its other partners in the Middle East to support a more prosperous, secure and integrated region.

On Tuesday, Riyadh Air announced an order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aeroplanes in a multi-billion dollar deal. The agreement is part of Saudi Arabia's strategic plan to transform the country into a global aviation hub, WAM reported.

In total, national carriers on Tuesday announced their intent to buy up to 121 787 Dreamliners. As per the news report, the decision will support Saudi Arabia's goal of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visits by 2030, as per the WAM report.

The deal is expected to support nearly 100,000 direct and indirect jobs and over 300 suppliers, including 145 US small businesses, WAM reported. The new airline is expected to add USD20 billion to non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs. The new airline aims to connect travellers to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 after the partnership with the Boeing Company.

