US lawmaker demands deep probe into China-produced tech products in US

Washington [US], August 16 : US lawmaker and Chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP) in a letter to US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, has called for an investigation into Chinese wi-fi routers available in the US.

In a post on X, the SCCCP noted, "John Moolenaar and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi are urging an investigation into Chinese Wi-Fi routers in the US that may be vulnerable to CCP hacking. TP-Link products make up a significant portion of the US Wi-Fi router market... the company could pose a serious security threat to the US."

The SCCCP chairman's letter asked the Department of Commerce's (Commerce) information and communication technology services (ICTS) authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

The letter highlighted that TP-Link is a Chinese technology firm specializing in Wi-Fi routers and related devices, which dominate a significant share of the US market. It also suggested that the company might pose a serious risk to US ICTS security.

The letter urged the Department of Commerce to assess whether TP-Link constitutes a national security risk and to address any identified threats through ICTS measures.

As of 2023, 95 percent of US adults use the internet, with small office/home office (SOHO) routers being a primary means of access. TP-Link, the world's largest Wi-Fi product provider as of 2022, sells over 160 million products annually across more than 170 countries and is a leading SOHO router provider in the US. TP-Link devices are also used on US military bases, with the Army & Air Force Exchange and Navy Exchange supplying these products to military personnel and their families.

The letter noted that numerous researchers and analysts have raised concerns about the risks of TP-Link routers in the US. A former FCC Commissioner cited that US cybersecurity experts have documented significant vulnerabilities in TP-Link products.

Additionally, China's strict data protection laws require companies like TP-Link to cooperate with Chinese government demands, potentially compromising US security.

The letter also highlighted the alarming risk of TP-Link routers being used in cyberattacks within the US. FBI Director Christopher Wray has described PRC-sponsored hacking as a severe threat, with groups like Volt Typhoon posing a major risk. Recent operations by the Department of Justice have aimed to remove Volt Typhoon malware from US routers.

Given the PRC's data laws, the widespread use of PRC-made SOHO routers in the US, and the PRC's history of sponsoring cyberattacks, the letter requests that the Department of Commerce evaluate the threat from PRC-affiliated routers, particularly those from TP-Link, and use its ICTS authorities to address this critical national security concern.

