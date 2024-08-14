U.S. Lawmaker in Taiwan emphasizes deterrence to counter Chinese aggression

Taipei [Taiwan], August 14 : Marilyn Strickland, a member of the U.S. House Committee on Armed Services, highlighted the crucial role of deterrence in stopping possible Chinese aggression during a meeting with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te in Taipei on Tuesday, reported Central News Agency Taiwan.

She pointed out that the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. has partly developed due to concerns about potential threats from across the Taiwan Strait. "We want to deter anything that will come across the strait and create a situation where we have to get involved in a conflict," said Strickland.

Strickland stated, "That is not what we do," explaining that deterrence involves "showing strength, power, and unity."

She emphasized that democratic nations should "unite" and persist in advocating for freedom and democracy, particularly as "adversaries" globally attempt to "undermine democracy" through disinformation and interference in elections.

Leading a delegation of Democrats from the House of Representatives that arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a short visit that lasts till Thursday, Strickland did not specify who the adversaries will be, CNA Taiwan reported.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Strickland was joined at the meeting by three other House membersJulia Brownley, Jill Tokuda, and Jasmine Crockettalong with their aides.

Strickland praised the common values and strong partnership between Taiwan and the U.S., asserting that the delegation was "steadfast and resolute in our support for Taiwan."

In his comments, Lai reaffirmed his administration's dedication to enhancing Taiwan's defence by advancing military reforms and boosting defence spending.

Lai said, "Security across the Taiwan Strait is crucial to global stability and prosperity." He further added, "As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will neither yield nor provoke as we seek to maintain the status quo."

According to Lai, Taiwan is eager to work with the U.S. and other allies to foster peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific, especially in response to authoritarian expansionism.

Meanwhile, in another act of continued aggression from China, 27 PLA aircraft and 12 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. 19 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ. The Taiwan Ministry of Defence said it had monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

