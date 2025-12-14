US lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi condemns anti-semitic and anti-Indian graffiti at NYU library

Illinois [US], December 14 : US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Saturday strongly condemned reports of antisemitic, anti-Indian and racist graffiti found inside a library at New York University.

In a statement, Krishnamoorthi reacted to reports of hateful graffiti, including swastikas and slurs, discovered at the Bern Dibner Library in Brooklyn, part of New York University.

"The hateful graffiti discovered at NYU's Bern Dibner Library, including antisemitic symbols and slurs targeting Indian students and other communities, is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable," he said.

The Indian-American lawmaker said acts of hatred and intimidation have no place on college campuses or in society at large.

"Acts of hatred and intimidation have no place on our campuses or anywhere in our society," Krishnamoorthi said, adding that the incident must be thoroughly investigated.

He also called for unity against hate and discrimination, saying efforts must be made to confront antisemitism, anti-Indian hate, racism and all forms of bigotry.

"We must remain united so every student can learn and live free from fear," he said.

University authorities have not yet released further details on the investigation into the graffiti incident.

