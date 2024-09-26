US lawmaker Ro Khanna condemns desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, demands action against hate crimes

California [US], September 26 : Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has condemned the desecration of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir with anti-Hindu messages in California's Sacramento and called on the US Department of Justice to investigate these hate crimes.

In a post on X, Ro Khanna stated, "This type of hate against Hindu Americans and vandalism is appalling and morally wrong. The Department of Justice must investigate these hate crimes, and those responsible should be held fully accountable under the law."

He made the statement in response to post shared by BAPS Public Affairs on X. Sharing details regarding the incident, BAPS Public Affairs stated, "Less than 10 days after the desecration of the @BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: "Hindus go back!" We stand united against hate with prayers for peace."

The vandalism act comes less than 10 days after a similar act of vandalism took place at the BAPS Mandir in New York. The messages included phrases such as "Hindus go back," prompting concerns among the local Hindu community and in response, the community had expressed their commitment to standing united against hate.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, sheriff deputies responded to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mather, near Rancho Cordova, where the graffiti was discovered. Deputies also said that vandals had also cut water lines at the property.

In a post on X, Indian American Congressman Ami Bera stated, "There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in Sacramento County. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected."

Hindu American Foundation thanked Beri for raising the issue of hate crime targeting a Hindu temple.

"Thank you @RepBera. This vandalism is an anti-Hindu hate crime targeting a Hindu temple with messages conflating Hindus with the Govt of India and telling Hindus to 'go home'," Hindu American Foundation posted on X.

A similar incident of vandalism took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in New York on September 17.

The Consulate General of India in New York had also condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, labelling it "unacceptable."

Several US lawmakers have condemned the desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in New York and demanded action against people responsible for the act.

US Congressmen also raised concerns about repeated incidents of hate and violence in the country.

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar had strongly condemned the "hideous act" and stressed that such acts of "vandalism, bigotry, and hate" must be fully investigated.

