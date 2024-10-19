US lawmakers criticise Harvard University for its handling of anti-CCP protest

Washington, DC [US], October 19 : US Congressman John Moolenaar, condemned Harvard University for its handling of an anti-CCP protest, alleging that the institution has shown bias against students who oppose the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

who is also the chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

His remarks come in light of a July investigation that revealed Harvard placed two student protesters, Cosette Wu and Tsering Yangchen, on disciplinary probation while failing to take any action against a pro-CCP graduate student who allegedly assaulted them during the protest.

This incident occurred during a speech by Chinese Ambassador to the US, Xie Feng at the Harvard Kennedy School, where Wu's vocal opposition to the CCP's human rights abuses led to a violent reaction from a fellow student.

Disturbingly, video footage showed Harvard officials observing the confrontation without intervening, raising questions about the university's commitment to student safety.

Wu's protest unfolded during the opening ceremony of the Harvard Kennedy School China Conference. As Ambassador Xie began his speech, Wu shouted slogans condemning Beijing's human rights abuses, but before she could finish, Zou grabbed her by the arm and forcibly removed her from the venue.

This aggressive action not only silenced Wu but also highlighted the challenges students face when speaking out against the CCP on campus. Moolenaar criticized Harvard for what he termed "appallingly unequal treatment."

John Moolenaar said, "We cannot allow American institutions of higher education to serve as tools for Communist China to carry out its transnational repression." He expressed his commitment to collaborating with other congressional leaders to address the growing foreign influence on US campuses, underscoring the need for greater accountability."

In her defence, Wu articulated that her primary intention was to protect free speech by expressing dissent against the CCP representative, hoping to encourage the audience to think critically about the ambassador's speech, Taiwan News reported.

She noted that she was unaware her actions violated university rules and believed they did not obstruct the ambassador's address. This raises important questions about the boundaries of protest and the rights of students in academic settings.

Moreover, Wu voiced concerns about the threats to her safety and that of others following her protest, as reported by Taiwan News. This fear emphasizes the broader implications of dissent in an environment influenced by foreign powers.

Echoing Moolenaar's sentiments, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik highlighted the pressing need for accountability regarding foreign control in higher education.

Similarly, Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx pointed out that Harvard's disciplinary standards are inconsistently applied, favouring certain groups while neglecting others. This inconsistency raises critical concerns about fairness and the integrity of the university's policies, according to the statement released by the US Select Committee on the CCP.

Overall, the incident has sparked a wider discussion about the potential impact of CCP influence on academic freedom and student safety in American universities, calling for a reevaluation of how institutions handle dissent and foreign interference.

