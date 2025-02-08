US lawmakers push to end 'One China' policy, back Taiwan ties

Taipei [Taiwan], February 8 : US Representatives Tom Tiffany from Wisconsin and Scott Perry from Pennsylvania reintroduced a resolution urging the US to end its "One China" policy, resume formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan and negotiate a bilateral Taiwan-US free trade agreement, Taipei Times reported on Saturday.

The resolution, backed by 22 Republican members of the House, was first introduced in 2021.

The resolution urges President Donald Trump to "abandon the antiquated 'one China' policy in favour of a policy that recognises the objective reality that Taiwan is an independent country, not governed by or included within the territory of China."

Trump should also recognise the legitimacy of Taiwan's democratically elected national government, appoint an official US ambassador to the nation and accept a Taiwanese counterpart in the US, the resolution added.

According to the Taipei Times, the resolution also urges the US representative to the United Nations, along with other officials, to support Taiwan's inclusion in the UN and other international organisations that the US is part of.

It praises Taiwan for its strong "commitment to democracy", civil liberties, and human rights. The resolution also references several former US presidents, including Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton.

The resolution points out that Taiwan and the US had maintained normal diplomatic relations until 1979 when "President Carter abruptly abandoned both without the approval of Congress in 1979" and despite Reagan strengthening ties, "The United States has not altered its position regarding sovereignty over Taiwan," the resolution says.

It also cites a statement by President Bill Clinton, who previously said that "the issues between Beijing and Taiwan must be resolved peacefully and with the assent of the people of Taiwan."

Both Republican lawmakers have a history of calling for stronger ties with Taiwan. The pair in 2021 recommended that the US support Taiwan's bid for UN membership, as per the Taipei Times.

The US government switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 and has since maintained only unofficial diplomatic relations with Taiwan, as defined by the Taiwan Relations Act.

According to the bill, the "One China" policy is obsolete, does not serve the people of Taiwan or the US and fails to reflect the reality that Taiwan has been a sovereign and independent country for more than 70 years.

If the bill passes the House and the Senate, it would only be a "sense of Congress" resolution. It would not require the US President's approval and would not have the full force of law.

