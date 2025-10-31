US lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider H-1B visa crackdown

Washington, Oct 31 US Representative Jimmy Panetta, along with four other Congress members, has written a letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to reconsider his September 19th Proclamation on H-1B visas due to its "potentially negative impacts" on the India-US relationship.

"The H-1B visa programme is an important part of why the United States continues to lead in technological innovation, and is needed now more than ever with the recent sharp rise of artificial intelligence," Panetta said on Thursday.

"Although 75 per cent of current H-1B visa recipients come from India, the programme still needs to be enhanced and increased rather than limited to a select amount of people or corporations that can pay exorbitant amounts of money to get a visa. My Congressional colleagues and I wrote and sent this letter to the Administration so that they not only preserve, but also expand the H-1B visa programme as a key factor for the United States to remain competitive in the 21st century," he added.

The letter was sent to Trump on Thursday, and was co-signed by Congressmen Ami Bera, Salud Carbajal, Derek Tran and Congresswoman Julie Johnson.

No Republican lawmaker signed the letter.

They defended the H-1B programme, highlighting how "many of America's most successful companies were founded or led by former H-1B holders" who create "new businesses, job creation, and keep the United States at the forefront of technological progress".

"Indian-Americans and other H-1B holders also comprise a thriving constituency in each of our districts, enhancing our local economies, contributing to our academic and civic institutions, and strengthening our communities," it noted.

They also urged Trump to "preserve and expand the H-1B programme to strengthen America's technological leadership, create jobs for American workers, and safeguard our national security".

The letter comes a day after Florida moved to ban H-1B visa hiring across state universities.

Speaking at a press conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa on Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis said the decision is aimed at ensuring that Florida citizens are "first in line for job opportunities".

The US Department of Homeland Security had also issued new guidance on the H-1B $100,000 application fee, providing a series of exemptions and carveouts.

According to the new guidelines, workers who switch to H-1B visa status from other visa categories, such as F-1 student status, won't be subjected to the $100,000 application fee.

The White House, last week, reiterated that President Trump's priority in reforming the H‑1B visa programme is to put "American workers first" and vowed to fight lawsuits filed against the administration's crackdown.

The administration's H-1B visa policy has faced legal challenges with two major lawsuits filed in courts, including the one by the US Chamber of Commerce, the country's biggest business organisation.

