US lawmakers warn Bangladesh against party bans, flawed tribunal ahead of polls

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 24 : As Bangladesh heads toward general elections in February amid continued political tension, a group of United States lawmakers has warned the country's interim administration that suspending political parties and reviving the "flawed International Crimes Tribunal" could damage the credibility of the electoral process. They instead called for an inclusive and credible democratic transition.

The cautionary message comes as Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has reiterated that national elections will be held on February 12, saying Bangladesh aims to restore democratic rights that were eroded under an autocratic system.

In this context, US Representatives Gregory W Meeks, Bill Huizenga and Sydney Kamlager-Dove wrote to Chief Adviser Yunus, voicing concern that banning political organisations could disenfranchise significant segments of the electorate and weaken democratic legitimacy at a crucial juncture.

"We welcome your willingness to step forward at a moment of national crisis in Bangladesh to lead an interim government ahead of elections in February," the lawmakers wrote.

They stressed that the interim government should engage with political parties across the spectrum to ensure conditions for free and fair elections that allow citizens to express their will peacefully through the ballot.

At the same time, the lawmakers warned that this goal would be hard to achieve if the interim administration proceeded with suspending political parties or reactivating what they termed the flawed International Crimes Tribunal.

They cautioned that such steps could further undermine already fragile public confidence in state institutions.

Placing their concerns in a wider historical frame, the letter referred to previous elections, noting that the US Department of State and other international observers had concluded that Bangladesh's 2018 and 2024 general elections were not free or fair.

It also cited a February report by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights estimating that about 1,400 people were killed by security forces during protests in July and August 2024.

"Genuine accountability for these acts should model the values of Bangladesh's democracy, rather than continue a cycle of retaliation," the lawmakers wrote.

They emphasised that freedom of association and individual not collective criminal responsibility are fundamental human rights.

The lawmakers added that suspending an entire political party runs contrary to these principles.

The concerns were raised against the backdrop of recent political developments, including the banning of the Awami League on May 10, 2025, after the interim government prohibited all party activities under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

This was followed by the Election Commission suspending the party's registration on May 12, 2025.

Urging a review of such decisions, the lawmakers said Yunus or any future elected government should reconsider measures that bar political participation.

They said the Bangladeshi people "deserve to be able to choose an elected government in a free and fair election in which all political parties can participate".

Describing Bangladesh as a "critical partner" of the United States, the lawmakers added that Washington remains prepared to work with Dhaka to support bilateral ties as well as Bangladesh's democratic transition in the coming months.

Earlier, US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor held a telephone conversation with Muhammad Yunus and praised his leadership during recent trade negotiations that resulted in the United States reducing reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi goods to 20 per cent.

