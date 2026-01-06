US leaders clash over Venezuela action

Washington, Jan 6 The Trump administration’s actions in Venezuela sparked a sharp clash in Washington, with Democrats warning of reckless regime change and Republicans insisting the operation was lawful, limited, and justified.

Senior Administration Officials briefed Congressional leadership on military developments in Venezuela. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the classified briefing raised more doubts than answers.

“While this briefing was very extensive and long, it posed far more questions than it ever answered,” Schumer said. He said the administration’s plan was unclear. “Their plan for the US running Venezuela is vague, based on wishful thinking, and was unsatisfying,” he said.

Schumer said he received no assurances that similar actions would not be taken elsewhere. “When the United States engages in this kind of regime change and so-called nation building, it always ends up hurting the United States,” he said. “I left the briefing feeling that it would again.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries earlier rejected the administration’s claim that the operation was a law-enforcement action. “This wasn’t a law enforcement action,” Jeffries said. “They’re lying to the American people when they say that. It was an unprecedented military act.”

Jeffries said Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was “a bad guy” and “a dictator,” but said Venezuela’s future should be decided by its own people. He warned against “another unjustified foreign war.”

Republicans pushed back, citing presidential authority and national security. House Speaker Mike Johnson said the United States was not at war.

“We are not at war. We do not have US armed forces in Venezuela. And we are not occupying that country,” Johnson said. He said the Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war, but also gives the president broad authority as commander-in-chief.

Johnson said the War Powers Act does not require prior congressional approval. He said Congress was notified within hours. He added that advance notice could have led to leaks and put US personnel at risk.

“Congress retains full oversight authority,” Johnson said. He said the administration was acting within the law.

Johnson also defended the operation itself. He said Maduro was responsible for drug trafficking and violence that harmed Americans. He said Maduro had been indicted in US courts and that his arrest showed “what accountability looks like.”

Other Republicans echoed that view. Rep. Brian Mast said US military and law-enforcement capabilities were unmatched. “Only the United States of America can do that,” Mast said, calling the operation an example of “peace through strength.”

Democrats remained skeptical. Sen. Edward J. Markey, in a letter to President Donald Trump, called the actions in Venezuela “unlawful, unjustified, and unwise.” He criticized Trump’s statements that the United States would “run” Venezuela and its oil industry.

Markey said those remarks raised “grave concerns” about legality and intent. He argued the operation appeared driven by oil interests, not democracy or security. He urged the administration to halt hostilities and seek congressional approval.

Speaking in Florida, Senator Rick Scott praised what he called the Trump administration’s “decisive actions” in arresting Maduro.

“I’d like to thank President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and Secretary Hegseth for their incredible feat to finally arrest Nicolas Maduro and ensure he can face justice here in the United States,” Scott said, calling it “a clear example of Trump’s peace through strength agenda in action.”

Scott described Maduro as “an evil drug trafficker and cartel leader” and said the operation brought Venezuela “closer than ever to peace and freedom.” He credited the administration with cutting off Maduro’s resources, reversing prior policies, designating violent cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and initiating targeted strikes.

