US: Long-serving Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr dies

New Jersey [US], August 23 : Democratic congressman from New Jersey, Bill Pascrell, who served in the House of Representatives since 1997 passed away at the age of 87, CNN reported.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning," a post on the congressman's X account read on Thursday.

"As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America," it added.

It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived…— Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) August 21, 2024

Notably, Pascrell was hospitalized for a fever last month.

US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her condolences on his demise, calling him a "dedicated public servant and an unwavering force for good."

"Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. was a dedicated public servant and an unwavering force for good who knew that government is at its best when it is delivering for the people. From his time in City Hall and the State House to his nearly three decades of service in the House of Representatives, Congressman Pascrell fought to improve the lives of his constituents, his fellow New Jerseyans, and our fellow Americans," Harris said in a statement.

Recalling Pascrell's contribution, the Democratic presidential nominee said he was a fierce advocate for health and as a veteran, also founded the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force.

"While in Congress, Representative Pascrell was focused on issues that have a direct impact on the health, wellbeing, and safety of families. He was a fierce advocate for health care, to the benefit of millions of Americans who are now able to see a doctor, afford their prescriptions, and get the care they need and deserve. He was a champion for the environment - fighting for clean air, safe drinking water, and our public land," Harris said.

"As a veteran, he founded the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force to raise awareness of the dangers of traumatic brain injuries. And as chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus and the Congressional Law Enforcement Caucus, he protected those who protect all of us by spearheading legislation to meet the needs of first responders," she added

The new partisan breakdown in the House will be 220 seats for Republicans and 211 for Democrats with four vacancies, as reported by CNN.

Before serving in the House, Pascrell served in the New Jersey General Assembly and as the mayor of the city of Paterson, New Jersey.

In the House, Pascrell represented New Jersey's 8th district, and after redistricting, the state's 9th district. Pascrell was a member of the influential House Ways and Means Committee and while serving in Congress worked to secure funding for a variety of projects, including nearly USD 17 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements, including replacing lead pipes.

Pascrell delivered scathing remarks against Republican leadership in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, as he urged support for an emergency supplemental package to provide recovery aid.

"It's time to take the gloves off - Jersey style," Pascrell said on the House floor. "We are unfortunately dealing with a schizophrenic leadership on the other side."

Earlier this year, Pascrell faced a Democratic primary challenge from Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah, who criticized Pascrell's staunch support of Israel amid a broad humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The district is home to Little Ramallah in Paterson, which is home to one of the largest Palestinian-American communities in the country, as well as a heavily Jewish population in Bergen County, making the area a flashpoint of tension amid the ongoing war in Gaza, according to CNN.

However, Pascrell still cruised to victory in the Democratic primary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor