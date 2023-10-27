US: Maine Senator calls mass shooting in Lewiston "dark day", manhunt underway for suspect

Washington, DC [US], October 27 : Maine Governor Janet Mills has said an extensive manhunt is underway for a suspect in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and at a restaurant in Maine's Lewiston on Wednesday night, which claimed the lives of 18 people and injured 13 others.

Maine Senator Susan Collins called the mass shooting in Lewiston a "dark day" for her state, CNN reported.

Collins stressed the "heinous attack" was the worst mass shooting to happen in Maine, adding that at least 80 agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and personnel from various other agencies, including the ATF and the Coast Guard, were looking for Robert Card, according to a CNN report.

Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said an arrest warrant has been issued for Card, 40. Officials said he "should be considered armed and dangerous".

Speaking to the family of the victims, she acknowledged that "no words can fully ease the shock, the pain and the justifiable anger that you are feeling".

Collins said she hoped that they find strength in the support of people from around the country.

Law enforcement agents arrived on the road outside several properties that belong to the family of a man police suspect is the gunman who killed 18 people in Lewiston, The New York Times reported.

About 30 minutes from the crime scenes, an officer was heard on a loudspeaker saying, "We are not going away. You need to come outside now."

However, there was no indication that the suspect, Robert Card Jr, had been found, according to The New York Times report.

"The announcements that are being heard over a loudspeaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved," the statement said.

It is not known whether Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Hours before, police officers and FBI agents had arrived at the site and were captured on video shouting "FBI! Open the door!" into a megaphone.

A while later, four deep booms were heard from the spot, which the police had blocked off in both directions. A helicopter and a small, fixed-wing plane circled the area.

Meanwhile, multiple school districts and colleges in southern Maine announced they will remain closed on Friday as the search continues for the suspect in two shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston, CNN reported.

Lewiston Public Schools said it will continue to remain closed on Friday as a shelter-in-place remains in effect for the city. In addition, school departments in Auburn, Brunswick and Lisbon will remain shut on Friday. Auburn and Brunswick Schools announced that they plan to resume classes on Monday. However, with a two-hour delay to the start of the school day, according to CNN.

In a statement, Brunswick School Department Superintendent Phil Potenziano said, "This additional time will allow our staff to carefully prepare for conversations with our students and how we can best support them during this difficult time."

Central Maine Community College also announced that it will remain closed on Friday.

