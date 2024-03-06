US makes second airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Washington, DC [US], March 6 : Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the US for the second time, airdropped humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.

US Air Force cargo planes, in a joint operation with the Jordanian Air Force dropped 36,800 ready-to-eat meals "to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict," according to US Central Command statement.

In a statement, US Central Command said that army troops trained in aerial delivery were part of the airdrop. The US forces further said that they were planning more such missions. However, the Pentagon said on Tuesday that the US did not intend to send its troops into Gaza to strengthen the aid distribution process.

While addressing a news conference, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said, "At this time, there are no plans to put U.S. forces on the ground in Gaza," The New York Times reported.

The US' operation on Tuesday comes days after the first round of airdrops on Saturday. US airdropped the first round of humanitarian aid into Gaza, two days after more than 100 Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces opened fire around a convoy of aid trucks in northern Gaza. Doctors at Gaza hospitals said the majority of casualties were from gunfire.

The Israeli military said the majority of the victims were trampled as they attempted to take control of the cargo. Israeli officials, however, admitted that troops had fired on some people who they said had threatened them, according to The New York Times report.

Following the convoy casualties in Gaza, US President Joe Biden said the US would find new ways to provide aid to Palestinians in desperate need due to Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas, which began after the terrorist group's attack on October 7.

On Sunday, US Vice President Kamala Harris called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, which she stressed must last for at least the next six weeks. Terming the conditions in Gaza as "inhumane," Harris said that people in the region were "starving."

Harris, who was in Alabama's Selma, to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, said, "The threat of Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated. And given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table."

The US Vice President noted that the ceasefire will allow the release of hostages and aid will enter Gaza. She stressed that Hamas needs to agree to that deal.

"This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in. This would allow us to build something more enduring to ensure Israel is more secure and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom, and self-determination," Harris said.

"Hamas claims it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal. Let's get a ceasefire. Let's reunite the hostages with their families. And let's provide immediate relief to the people of Gaza," she added.

She stated that Hamas cannot control Gaza and added that the threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated. She further said, "Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that has vowed to repeat October 7th again and again until Israel is annihilated."

Terming the situation in Gaza "devastating," Harris said that they have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed, women giving birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care, and children dying from malnutrition and dehydration.

She further said, "As I have said many times, too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. And just a few days ago, we saw hungry, desperate people approach aid trucks, simply trying to secure food for their families after weeks of nearly no aid reaching Northern Gaza. And they were met with gunfire and chaos."

The US Vice President stated that the people in Gaza are "starving" and the conditions there are "inhumane." She reiterated the US' commitment to urgently provide more lifesaving assistance to innocent Palestinians in need.

"Our hearts break for the victims of that horrific tragedy and for all the innocent people in Gaza who are suffering from what is clearly a humanitarian catastrophe. People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane. And our common humanity compels us to act," Harris said.

She also called on the Israeli government to make more efforts to increase the flow of aid into Gaza. She said that Israel must open new border crossings and not impose any restrictions on the delivery of aid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor