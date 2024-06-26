US-Maldives advance talks on climate, economic growth, maritime security

Washington, DC [US], June 26 : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with the Maldives Foreign Minister, Moosa Zameer in Washington, DC, which aimed to enhance the partnership and cooperation on climate, economic growth, and maritime security between their two countries.

"The discussions were centred on the deepening relations of the Maldives and the United States, including in the area of defence and security cooperation, promoting and strengthening democracy, commitment to economic growth and adapting to climate change," Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement.

Met with Maldivian Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer to enhance the U.S.-Maldives partnership and cooperation on climate, economic growth, and maritime security. pic.twitter.com/KHTLPd6EJP— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 25, 2024

In a post on X, Blinken shared a picture of him with MoosaZameer before their meeting at the US Department of State and said, "Met with Maldivian Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer to enhance the U.S.-Maldives partnership and cooperation on climate, economic growth, and maritime security."

I am delighted to meet with the Honourable @SecBlinken, Secretary of State of the US, today. I reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the partnership between the Maldives and US in tackling climate change, promoting democracy and cooperation in maritime security. pic.twitter.com/lGJk5ejxZd — Moosa Zameer (@MoosaZameer) June 26, 2024

After the meeting, Maldivian Foreign Minister too took to social media platform X to state that he was delighted to meet Blinken, adding he reaffirmed Maldive's commitment to enhancing its partnership with the US

"I am delighted to meet with the Honourable @SecBlinken, Secretary of State of the US, today," said Moosa Zameer.

"I reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the partnership between the Maldives and US in tackling climate change, promoting democracy and cooperation in maritime security. said, Maldivian foreign minister," he said.

Both reaffirmed their commitment to explore new avenues to strengthen the partnership acknowledged the importance of upholding a rules-based international order and expressed their commitment to regional stability, maritime security and promoting peace.

Further, Blinken congratulated the Maldives on the successful Presidential and Parliamentary elections and acknowledged the Maldives' leadership in the international fora towards combatting climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.

"During the meeting, Minister Zameer acknowledged the importance of the educational opportunities offered by the United States and noted that easier visa facilitation services for Maldivians would promote people-to-people contact paving the way to promote cultural exchange, tourism, and business ties between the two countries," the official statement added.

The meeting was attended by Maldivian officials, including the Ambassador of Maldives to the United States of America, Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed, Secretary, Bilateral, Dr Hala Hameed, Senior Undersecretary, Hassan Hussain Shihab, Counsellor, Zeena Didi and Second Secretary, Ibrahim Haail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor