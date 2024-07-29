US Mass Shooting: One Killed, Six Injured After Multiple People Shot at Maplewood Park in New York (Watch Videos)

At least one person is dead and six others injured after a mass shooting at Maplewood Park in Rochester, New York, on Sunday. According to the Rochester Police, they responded to the scene at around 6:20 PM (local time) after reports of shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old died from bullet injuries, while six others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity of the deceased victim has not yet been released as the police are working to inform the family.

Visuals From Mass Shooting at New York Park

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous people including possibly children have been shot in a mass shooting at a park where hundreds of people were gathered⁰⁰📌#Rochester | #NewYork ⁰⁰Currently, numerous law enforcement and emergency crews are on the scene of a mass shooting that occurred at… pic.twitter.com/cvfE6FsJRz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2024

In a video shared on social media, people can be seen running in panic, and gunshots can be heard.

Several police agencies, including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police, and New York State Police, responded to the park. The Rochester Police Department confirmed a party was taking place in the area at the time of the shooting.

Live Shooting Visuals From Maplewood Park in New York

🚨#UPDATE: More footage from a different angle showing the moment when dozens of shots were fired as people can be seen running in panic pic.twitter.com/TLVpsai61p — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2024

RPD is asking anyone with videos of the incident to send them directly to the police through Major Crimes or contact Crime Stoppers instead of posting the videos on social media. Police also ask anyone with information to call either 311 or 911.

“At this point, we don’t know how many people were shooting. We are trying to work our way through that and through as many witnesses as we can,” Captain Greg Bello told the local news website rochesterfirst.com.