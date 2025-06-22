"US military aggression is flagrant violation of international law": Iran's Permanent Mission to UN

New York [USA], June 22 : Following US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, the Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations has submitted an urgent letter to the UN Security Council, strongly denouncing what it describes as the United States' unlawful and reckless attack on Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

The communication holds both the US and Israel fully responsible for what it terms blatant violations of international law, warning of serious consequences for their actions.

Iran's envoy warned that the strike undermines the credibility of the global non-proliferation regime and poses a threat to the legal framework governing civilian nuclear energy.

"Such blatant acts of aggression and violations committed by a non-NPT party, the Israeli regime, which possesses undeclared, unsafeguarded nuclear capabilities, maintains a stockpile of nuclear weapons, and has a notorious record of attacking peaceful nuclear facilities across the region and further perpetrated by the United States, the only Member State ever to have used nuclear weapons in war, massacring millions of civilians in two single strikes during World War II, and which has now openly targeted Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities that have remained under the full verification and continuous monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency," the letter reads.

Tehran in its letter further said that the United States' military aggression against sovereignty and territorial integrity constitutes a "manifest" and "flagrant" violation of international law and the "peremptory" international norms enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

"Undoubtedly, the United States' military aggression against sovereignty and territorial integrity constitutes a manifest and flagrant violation of international law and the peremptory international norms enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, which categorically prohibit the threat or use of force against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of any Member State (Article 2(4) of the UN Charter). The US's armed attack against Iran's peaceful sites and facilities also violates the Statute of the Agency, IAEA General Conference Resolutions, and Security Council Resolutions 487 (1981) and 2231 (2015) and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)," it added.

"In light of the grave and far-reaching consequences of the United States' savage and criminal actions for international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran urgently requests the Security Council to convene an emergency meeting without delay to address this blatant and unlawful act of aggression, to condemn it in the strongest possible terms, and to take all necessary measures under its Charter-mandated responsibilities that the perpetrator of such heinous crimes is held fully accountable and does not go unpunished," the letter further reads.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman of Oman also expressed deep concern over the escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict following US strikes and called for immediate and comprehensive de-escalation.

Earlier, Iran's mission to the UN demanded an urgent meeting of the Security Council following US' attacks on its nuclear facilities. The mission described the US bombing as a "blatant and illegal aggression" and demanded it be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

The Embassy of Iran in India shared a statement issued by AEOI confirming that early on Sunday morning, Iran's nuclear sites were "subjected to savage aggressionan act in violation of international laws, particularly the NPT."

"This action, which violates international regulations, unfortunately took place under the indifferenceand even complicityof the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," it said.

"Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran - including Fordow - the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time," the international nuclear energy agency said in a social media post.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the United States for launching airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling it a serious violation of international law, the UN Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The top Iranian diplomat accused the US, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), of "lawless and criminal behaviour" by targeting what he described as peaceful nuclear installations.

