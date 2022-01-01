US military base in northern Syria comes under mortar fire: Reports

A US military base in the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah has come under mortar fire, the Syrian state television reported.

The incident reportedly took place in the town of Ash Shaddadi.

Air raid sirens sounded at the base, the alert level has been raised.

The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor