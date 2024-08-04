US military destroys Houthi missile, launcher in Yemen

Sanaa, Aug 4 The US Central Command has said that its forces successfully destroyed an "Iranian-backed Houthi missile and launcher in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen" in the past 24 hours.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to the US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," it said on Saturday in a post on the social media platform X.

"These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," it added.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has yet to comment on its media outlets, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Britain's Maritime Trade Operations reported on X on Saturday that it received a report of an incident 170 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen.

It said the merchant vessel observed a small explosion close to the vessel. The vessel's master confirmed there was no damage and all crew are reported safe. The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been targeting Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, using ballistic missiles and drones, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the naval coalition of the US and Britain stationing in the waters has since targeted the Houthi military sites to deter the group, but it led to the expansion of the Houthi attacks to include US and British naval and merchant ships.

Several shipping companies are changing the routes to the southern tip of Africa to avoid drone and missile attacks.

