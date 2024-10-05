US military says it conducted airstrikes on 15 Houthi targets in Yemen

Washington, Oct 5 The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces conducted airstrikes on 15 targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

In a post on the social media platform X, CENTCOM on Friday stated that "these targets included Houthi offensive military capabilities."

"These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said, without providing further details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that the US-UK navy coalition conducted 15 airstrikes on Houthi military sites in four Yemeni cities: the capital Sanaa, Hodeidah, Dhamar, and Mukayras city in al-Bayda province.

There were no reports of casualties.

The Houthi television said in its news bulletin that the US-UK coalition airstrikes hit "empty areas in the military sites."

Hashim Sharaf al-Din, a spokesperson for the Houthi-run administration, said in a statement via al-Masirah TV that the US-UK airstrikes "will not scare" the group, vowing more attacks against Israeli cities and Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen's Houthi group has seized control of Sanaa and large swathes of the country since late 2014 after forcing the internationally recognised government out of the capital.

The group has launched sporadic attacks on Israel and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea since November last year, allegedly to support Palestinians in their conflict with Israelis.

In response, the US-UK navy coalition stationed in the region has conducted regular air raids and missile strikes since January against Houthi targets to deter the group.

