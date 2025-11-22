US military stages "attack demo" Near Venezuela ahead of Maduro 'terror designation'

Washington, DC [US], November 22 : The United States carried out its biggest military show of force near Venezuela, just days before a crucial deadline under which Washington plans to designate President Nicolas Maduro and his allies as members of a foreign terrorist organisation, CNN reported.

Over several hours on Thursday, at least six American aircraft were spotted off the Venezuelan coast, according to CNN. The display included a B-52 strategic bomber, a supersonic F/A-18E fighter jet and multiple reconnaissance planes.

This comes as the United States Department of State has announced its intention to designate the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO), with the designation set to take effect on November 24. According to the State Department, the cartel is led by Maduro and other high-ranking officials of what Washington calls the "illegitimate Maduro regime."

US officials say the group has deeply infiltrated and corrupted Venezuela's military, intelligence, legislature and judiciary structures, while providing support to violent criminal organisations across the region.

The label would allow US President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions, though legal experts say it does not directly permit the use of lethal military force, as per CNN.

However, senior officials in the Trump administration have argued that the designation could widen military options for possible strikes inside Venezuela.

"It gives more tools to our department to give options to the President," US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday.

US Air Forces Southern Command described the thursday activity as a "bomber attack demo" aimed at deterring illicit trafficking.

The F/A-18E jet took off from the USS Gerald Ford, which reached the Caribbean earlier this week. An RC-135 Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft was also seen flying repeated loops near Venezuela's eastern border.

Despite the military pressure, President Trump said on Friday that he expected to speak with Maduro "in the not-too-distant future."

"I can't tell you what I'm going to tell him, but I have something very specific to say," he told Fox News.

Earlier in the week, Trump had indicated he was open to diplomatic talks, though no public progress has been reported.

Ric Grenell, a Trump special envoy, led earlier discussions with the Maduro regime, but the White House ended those talks last month as the US expanded its military presence in the region, according to sources.

The planned "Cartel de los Soles" designation is among the most serious counterterrorism tools available to the US State Department. The Trump administration has accused Maduro of leading the network.

The US military has been steadily increasing its activity near Venezuela since mid-October, flying B-52 and B-1 bombers closer to the Venezuelan coastline with each mission. Most flights have taken place north of Caracas and Isla Margarita, an island where Venezuelan forces recently held amphibious training exercises, CNN reported.

The moves come as Washington steps up pressure on Maduro ahead of Monday's deadline, raising tensions in a region that has already seen weeks of military buildup.

