US missile strikes in Caribbean violate human rights, says Venezuelan attorney general

Caracas, Nov 27 US missile strikes against boats in the Caribbean region violate international law and human rights, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab said.

"They have violated international law," the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as "all human rights treaties," Saab said on Wednesday (local time) about the US attacks in international waters.

"If a vessel does not pose an immediate danger, the use of lethal force constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law," Saab added.

"Venezuela does not produce cocaine or marijuana," Saab stressed, noting that, according to figures from the United Nations, "less than 5 per cent of the drugs destined for the United States" pass through Venezuela, reports Xinhua news agency.

Saab said that, over the last eight years, the Attorney General's Office has filed 60,820 drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan nationals, resulting in 21,370 convictions, and has participated in the seizure of more than 370 tonnes of drugs.

Earlier on Sunday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that he was "very concerned" about US military deployment in the Caribbean Sea and planned to talk with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to prevent conflict with Venezuela.

South America is considered a "zone of peace," free of nuclear weapons, and "there is nothing to justify a conflict," Lula told Brazilian media after attending the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"War makes no sense. It's simple to start a war, you just have to give them an opportunity ... It is important that we try to find a solution before we start," he said.

Brazil has an important responsibility in South America, as it shares a border with Venezuela, Lula added.

The US military has beefed up its presence in the Caribbean Sea in recent weeks since Washington announced the decision to crack down on drug trafficking in the region, which allegedly leads to the deaths of millions of Americans.

