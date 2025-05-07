US Mission issues "reconsider travel" advisory for Pakistan amid tensions

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 : The US Mission on Wednesday issued a "reconsider travel" advisory for Pakistan in light of recent precision strikes by India and advised them to exercise caution and monitor local media for updates.

On Wednesday morning, India carried out precise strikes against terrorist infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

"We are aware of reports of military strikes by India into Pakistan. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments. US citizens are reminded of the "Do Not Travel" advisory for areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict, and the US Department of State's "Reconsider Travel" advisory for Pakistan generally," US Mission to Pakistan wrote in their advisory.

"We are also aware that airspace has been closed, and many flights have been cancelled. We advise US citizens to depart areas of active conflict if they can safely do so, or to shelter in place. The US Embassy will send updates as needed through our message system," it added.

Further, the US Embassy advised exercising caution and leaving the area if you unexpectedly find yourself in the vicinity of military activities. If relocation is not possible, sheltering in place is recommended.

The US Embassy also advised citizens to review their personal security plan, monitor local media for updates, keep a low profile, and be aware of their surroundings. It is also recommended that US citizens carry identification and cooperate with authorities.

US Congressman Shri Thanedar also issued a statement on X, emphasising that terrorism cannot be tolerated and must be addressed. "Terrorism cannot be tolerated, and it cannot go unanswered. India has the right to defend its people, and I stand firmly with our ally in its efforts to dismantle these extremist networks," he said.

"The United States should always stand with our allies against terrorism. This is a time for deeper U.S.-India cooperation to confront shared threats, protect innocent lives, and defend the principles of democracy, human rights, and religious freedom," he added.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out the operation, mobilising assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

"Operation Sindoor," which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Ministry of Defence was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.

According to the Defence Ministry, these strikes were carried out in response to the "barbaric" terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

