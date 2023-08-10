US mother feeds alcohol to 7-week-old baby to stop from crying

In a shocking incident in California, a San Bernardino County lady was accused of endangering children after it was claimed that she gave her baby alcohol to stop the infant from crying.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that the woman was driving through Rialto and stopped to give the baby alcohol in an attempt to stop the baby from crying. Honesti De La Torre, a 37-year-old woman, was detained at the West Valley Detention Centre following her arrest. She is being held under a $60,000 bail.

Meanwhile, different states in the US have been reporting an increase in cases of neglect and child abuse over the last few years, according to Fox News.