US Navy P-8A Poseidon transits Taiwan Strait; China objects

Taipei [Taiwan], September 17 : The US 7th Fleet said on Tuesday that a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations.

"By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations," the US 7th Fleet in a statement said.

"The aircraft's transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows," the statement added.

Meanwhile, China objected to the move by the US and vowed to "resolutely defend national sovereignty," according to a report by VOA.

"On September 17, a US P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft flew through the Taiwan Strait," Li Xi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said.

The PLA theater command "organised fighter jets to tail and stand guard against the US aircraft's flight, dealing with it in accordance with the law. Theater troops are on constant high alert to resolutely defend national sovereignty and security and regional peace and stability," Li said, according to VOA.

Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier in July, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te accused the Chinese government of misinterpreting a United Nations resolution to justify its military activities against Taiwan and drawing an inappropriate linkage to its "One China" principle, the Central News Agency (CNA) had reported.

Beijing claims that the UN resolution confirmed its one-China principle, which implies that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor