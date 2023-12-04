US Navy vessel shoots down drones in areas of Yemen under Houthi control

Washington, DC [US], December 4 : A US Navy ship shot down several drones heading in its direction from areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi militants on Sunday, ABC News reported quoting a US official.

"The USS Carney has been involved in multiple engagements in the Red Sea involving Houthi attacks on commercial vessels today. In at least two circumstances, the Carney successfully shot down [unmanned aerial vehicles] headed in its direction," the official said.

ABC News reported that one ballistic missile fired from Houthis in Yemen landed in the vicinity of a merchant vessel in the Red Sea and the USS Carney, which was nearby, responded to the ship's distress call. the official said, adding that there were no injuries.

while heading to assist, the Carney shot down a Houthi drone, the official said, adding that the vessel had earlier shot down another drone.

The Pentagon, in a statement to ABC News, said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

"We're aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea," the Pentagon stated.

