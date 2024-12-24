US NSA Jake Sullivan reiterates support for "prosperous, stable, democratic" Bangladesh in talks with Muhammad Yunus

Washington DC [US], December 24 : United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday held discussions with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, reaffirming the United States' commitment to supporting a "prosperous, stable, and democratic" Bangladesh.

During a telephone conversation, both leaders emphasised the importance of protecting human rights for all individuals and discussed ways to address the challenges Bangladesh is facing.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh. Mr Sullivan thanked Chief Adviser Yunus for his leadership of Bangladesh during a challenging period," the White House in a statement said.

It added, "Both leaders expressed their commitment to respecting and protecting the human rights of all people, regardless of religion. Mr Sullivan re-iterated the United States' support for a prosperous, stable, and democratic Bangladesh, and offered the United States' continued support in meeting the challenges Bangladesh faces."

Earlier on December 12, National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby in a White House press briefing had said that the country as well as President Joe Biden were closely following the events in Bangladesh

"We're watching this very, very, very closely, and the president is following events closely as well. The security situation in Bangladesh has been difficult following the ouster of the former prime minister, and we've been working closely with the interim government to enhance the capability of their law enforcement and security services to deal with the challenge," Kirby had said.

He added, "We've been very clear in our engagement with all Bangladeshi leaders that protection of religious and ethnic minorities is absolutely critical, and the leaders of the interim government have repeatedly committed to providing security to all Bangladeshis, regardless of religion or ethnicity."

On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 76, fled to India and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

The situation in Bangladesh remains tense, with several reports of attacks against minorities, especially Hindus and their places of worship. India has raised concern about the situation and urged Bangladesh to ensure their safety. Ousted PM Hasina has also criticized the interim government for its handling of the situation, calling it "fascist" and claiming that the people of Bangladesh are being deprived of their rights.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh officially requested India to send back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5 after a student-led movement ousted her from power.

