US: 'Numerous' people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

Kentucky [US], September 8 : Several people were shot near Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky in the US, CNN reported, quoting the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington urged people to stay inside their homes.

"I-75 is closed at mile marker/Exit 49, and U.S. 25, nine miles north of London due to an active shooter situation," the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook. "Numerous persons have been shot near I-75," the statement added.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said via social media the suspect "has not been caught at this time. We are urging people to stay inside." Law enforcement will provide "as much information as it becomes available," he added.

Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear urged people to avoid I-75 area.

In a post on X, he said, "Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available."

Beshear added that the security forces are monitoring the situation.

In a post on X, he said, "I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible. Please pray for everyone involved."

Earlier on Friday, US President Joe Biden has renewed his call for an assault weapons ban after the shooting incident in a school in Georgia that left four people dead, CNN reported.

He urged Congress to act on stronger gun control measures. In his remarks at the solar energy manufacturer in Westby, Wisconsin, Biden said, "I'd like to say a few words about the school shooting yesterday."

He stated that some of the Republican leaders in Congress should "finally" say "enough is enough." Biden has been calling for an assault weapons ban for a long time but has been stymied by Republican leaders in Congress.

