US: One dead, 4 injured after explosion outside fertility clinic in California, officials call it "intentional act of terrorism"

California [US], May 18 : One person was killed while four others were left injured after a bomb exploded outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs fertility on Saturday (US local time), NY Post reported.

According to NY Post, local officials have called it an "intentional act of terrorism."

Mayor DeHarte told NY Post that the blast may have come from a car parked outside American Reproductive Centres.

"The blast appears to be an intentional act of violence," Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado said in a statement. "The blast field extends for blocks with several buildings damaged, some severely."

According to sources referred to by The Post, the person who was killed may have been the suspected bomber, however police only described the individual as a person "who was near the vehicle."

Investigators declined to publicly identify the deceased and at press conference late Saturday, or say if the person was the bomber but confimed they were not searching for the bomber and that there was no threat to the public, NY Post reported.

Citing Desert Sun, NY Post said that the Palm Springs Police Lt. William Hutchinson said, "Everything is in question [including] whether this is an act of terrorism."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was on scene and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was en route. The FBI "will be investigating whether this was an intentional act," US Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California wrote on X.

On the attack, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said, "I have been briefed on the explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California that took place today. Federal agents are on the ground now responding alongside local law enforcement. We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable".

https://x.com/AGPamBondi/status/1923858720754192660

As per NY Post, at least four people were hurt in the incident, and residents were being told to keep away from the area as officials searched for other explosive devices.

"Terrorism came knocking on the door of Palm Springs," said Palm Springs Chief of Police Andy Mills. "We survived, and I can tell you this city will rise and be more effective as a beacon of hope than before."

It was reported that the facility, which offers in vitro fertilization, egg transfer and other fertility-related services, was closed at the time. Abortion was not listed among the services offered. "I really have no clue what happened," said Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the clinic and said staff were all accounted for and safe. "Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients." None of the embryos stored at the clinic were harmed, Abdallah added.

Sources told The Post the explosive was caused by a pipe bomb. DeHarte told The Post Saturday one person was killed.

"We're still trying to determine a cause," DeHarte said. "The police and fire are down there right now. First, we heard it might be a helicopter crash or a gas leak but that's been ruled out. We should know pretty quickly what it was. There was quite a bit of damage to surrounding buildings as well."

According to NY Post, firefighters responded to the facility around 11 AM local time.

Debris and broken glass could be seen strewn over the street in front of the centre, while firefighters worked outside, according to photos and videos from the scene.

Citing Desert Sun, NY Post reported that smoke was visible over the town, and residents told The Desert Sun they smelled a strange odour following the explosion, which could be felt up to three miles away.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor