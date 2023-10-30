US: One killed, two injured in Delaware shooting

Delaware [US], October 30 : At least one person was killed and two more were left injured after a shooting incident in Laurel, Delaware in the US, informed the police.

State police are investigating the incident that took place on Sunday afternoon at Belle Avenue and West 7th Street.

On 'X', it was confirmed by Delaware State Police that a total of three people were shot in this attack, with one of them tragically falling victim to a fatality.

"Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Belle Ave and W 7th St in Laurel. Please avoid the area and expect to see a large police presence. We will provide more details once they are available," Delaware State Police posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

The police urged the people to avoid using the area as there continues to be a large police presence while the investigation is being conducted. It said that there is "no suspected threat" to the public.

Earlier on Sunday, at least one person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting incident at a party in Indianapolis, Indiana during the early hours of Sunday, CNN reported citing officials.

This came after the shooting rampage in Maine on October 26, which left at least 18 dead and 13 wounded.

Robert Card, the suspect in the incident, was found dead 48 hours later on Friday night.

The Lewiston, Maine, rampage stands as the deadliest mass shooting in the US this year and the deadliest since the Uvalde school massacre.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 566 mass shootings in the country this year, CNN reported.

