US: Over 200 former Republican presidential staffers endorse Harris over Trump

Washington DC [US], August 28 : Ahead of the presidential elections in the United States scheduled for November this year, more than 200 Republicans who previously worked for former President George W Bush, penned an open letter on Monday endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president instead of GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, the Fox News reported.

A group of Republican officials, including several former aides to President George HW Bush, has endorsed Kamala Harris, urging "moderate Republicans and conservative independents" to support her.

This group had previously opposed Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

"Four years ago, President George W Bush, the late Sen John McCain, and then-Gov Mitt Romney alumni came together to warn fellow Republicans that re-electing President Trump would be a disaster for our nation. In those declarations we stated the plain truth, each predicting that another four years of a Trump presidency would irreparably damage our beloved democracy," the letter said, which was published on Monday by USA Today.

"We reunite today, joined by new George HW Bush alumni, to reinforce our 2020 statements and, for the first time, jointly declare that we're voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov Tim Walz this November," the letter added.

While acknowledging significant policy disagreements with Kamala Harris, the Republican officials emphasized that the alternative is untenable. "Of course, we have plenty of honest, ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz. That's to be expected. The alternative, however, is simply untenable," the letter said.

Meanwhile, Trump accepted the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, outlining specific conditions and rules for the face-off.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth, Trump said, "I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be broadcast live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor