US: Over 200 South Asians attend Dandia event, offer support for Kamala Harris ahead of polls

Washington, DC [US], October 9 : In a vibrant celebration of culture and community, over 200 South Asians gathered this past weekend for a Navratri Garba and Dandia event. During the event, the people offered support for Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.

Ajay Bhutoria, a prominent community leader, said, "It was inspiring to see so many people come together, proudly showing their support for Kamala Harris for President. With less than 30 days until the election, it's crucial we all take action. Each of us must 'Do Something' to help elect Kamala Harris as our next President!"

Bhutoria called the presidential elections set to be held in November the "most important election". He urged the people to help register voters, contact friends and family in battleground states and consider volunteering for voter turnout efforts for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

He stated, "This is the most important election of our lifetime! Let's ensure our voices are heard. We encourage everyone to help register voters, reach out to friends and family in battleground states, and consider volunteering for phone banking or voter turnout efforts for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz."

He added, "I will be knocking doors in Philadelphia this weekend. Join me to make a difference!"

Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are the official presidential candidates of the Republican and the Democratic parties respectively after they accepted the nomination at the conventions earlier this year. The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 5 this year.

Ajay Bhutoria announced that he would vote for Kamala Harris and called on people to support her.

"I will vote for Kamala! Will you too vote for Kamala Harris?" Bhutoria urged attendees, reinforcing the need for collective action.

Kamala Harris' mother was Indian and her father was Jamaican. Her parents had immigrated to the United States. She is the first woman of colour and the first Asian American vice president.

He stressed that "this vibrant community" can make a substantial impact in the polls and be the margin of victory in the battleground states to help elect the first Indian American, woman of colour and female president of the US.

Earlier this week, Emory University political science professor Zachary Peskowitz predicted that the polls will be a "nail-biter" and that no candidate has a decisive lead in any of the seven swing states.

In an interview with ANI, Peskowitz said that the electoral college in the US elections will be "extraordinarily close" and the popular vote is going to be "very close."

Asked about his expectations from the two candidates with regards to the electoral college and popular votes, Peskowitz says, "So, I think the popular vote is going to be very close. I think within two or three percentage points one way or the other, electoral college is going to be extraordinarily close as well. You know, it's quite possible that there will be a narrow victory."

"There's even a possibility that it will be a tie in electoral college, 269 to 269 that will end up going to the US House of Representatives. You know it's going to be very close and it's going to come down to these seven states. So, all the recent polling shows it's just very close. No candidate has a decisive lead in any of the seven states and it's gonna be a nail-biter," the US university professor said.

While Indian-Americans are a "small" but "significant part" of the electorates in the US, according to Peskowitz there are prominent Indian-Americans on both sides.

"Indian Americans are a small but significant part of the electorates, growing in some important states. Generally, they lean Democratic not overwhelmingly so, but a fairly democratic group, so they could be important in some of the swing states like Georgia. Michigan. Pennsylvania in particular, they all have relatively large Indian American populations."

