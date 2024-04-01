US: Overseas supporters of BJP organise car rallies in Maryland and Atlanta

Maryland [US], April 1 : Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in India poised to be held from April 19, the overseas supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised car rallies in United States.

The Sikh Americans in Maryland conducted a car rally on Sunday, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the rally, participating BJP supporters decked up their vehicles with BJP flags and the flag of the United States and displayed placards on their vehicles reading 'Abki baar 400 par' and 'Teesri baar Modi Sarkar'.

Similarly, in Atlanta, the BJP supporters gathered in car rally on Sunday to show their support for PM Modi.

In the rally, about 150 cars participated with all of them were decked up with BJP and Indian flags and displated placards reading 'Abki bar 400 par' and 'Main hoon Modi Parivaar'.

Earlier, a similar event was organised by the 'Overseas Friends of BJP' in Australia.

The 'Overseas Friends of BJP', Australia, launched a campaign for members of the diaspora, titled 'Modi for 2024', covering seven prominent cities and significant landmarks in the country.

The campaign is aimed at drumming up overseas support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) going into the Lok Sabha elections in the country.

In the campaign, respondents across various cities in Australia called themselves part of 'Modi ka Parivaar' (PM Modi's family), in a demonstration of overwhelming support for the governance in the country and the developmental policies under his leadership.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

